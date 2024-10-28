Authorities launch ‘interagency operation’ at federal jail in New York housing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal investigators launched an “interagency operation” at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where Sean “Diddy” Combs is incarcerated. Officials say the operation involves the Bureau of Prisons, the Justice Department’s inspector general’s office and other law enforcement agencies. The Bureau of Prisons says it is being done to ensure safety for both staff and inmates and comes amid rising concerns over the jail’s poor conditions, violence, and several inmate deaths. The Bureau of Prisons says it is emphasizing its commitment to addressing these issues and holding accountable those responsible for violence. Specific details about the operation were not disclosed.

