An explosion of fireworks injures more than 150 people at a temple in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — An explosion of fireworks has injured more than 150 people during a religious festival in a temple in southern India. The Press Trust of India said on Tuesday the injured were treated at various hospitals in Kerala state. The report said it appeared to start with a fire at a firecracker storage facility near Veerarkavu temple. Fireworks are in huge demand in India for religious festivals and weddings. Fatal accidents occur often, especially among workers in makeshift factories without proper safety measures.

