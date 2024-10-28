A Thai court drops a case over the deaths of Muslim protesters in 2004

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in southern Thailand has dropped a case against former state security personnel and officials over the deaths of 85 Muslim protesters in 2004, saying none of the suspects had been apprehended. Families of the victims of what is known as the Tak Bai massacre in April accused seven soldiers and government officials of murder, attempted murder and unlawful detention. The Narathiwat Provincial Court formally accepted the case in August. The court says while there’s enough evidence for an indictment, the case was unable to proceed as no suspects were arrested and the 20-year statute of limitations expired on Friday.

