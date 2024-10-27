Noesen scores twice, Markstrom makes 24 saves as Devils defeat Ducks 6-2 at home

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Stefan Noesen scored twice in the second period, Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves and the New Jersey Devils downed the Anaheim Ducks 6-2 on Sunday.

Jack Hughes, Paul Cotter, Nico Hischier and Erik Haula also scored for the Devils, who scored four goals in the second period.

Hughes tied the contest at 1 1:15 into the second after Anaheim’s Brock McGinn scored in the first period. Noesen put New Jersey (6-4-2) ahead 2-1 at 4:42 of the middle period and scored again on a power play with 2:37 left in the period.

Cotter made it 4-1 with 1:11 left in the second.

Hischier scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season 1:50 into the third to make it 5-1. Haula scored the Devils’ sixth goal with under a minute left in the game at even strength.

Ryan Strome scored the Ducks’ second goal in the third period, and James Reimer made 28 saves for Anaheim (3-4-1).

Takeaways

New Jersey: The Devils won for the second time in six games at Prudential Center this season. The Devils won twice over Buffalo in Prague to begin the campaign, and the second victory overseas was considered a New Jersey home game.

Anaheim: The Ducks have lost three of four games since starting their season 2-1-1.

Key moment

Noesen’s first goal snapped a tie at 1 to put New Jersey ahead for the rest of the game. The 31-year-old forward has five goals this season.

Key stat

Jonas Siegenthaler, Dougie Hamilton and Dawson Mercer each had two assists. New Jersey forward Jesper Bratt has assists in five straight games.

Up next

The Devils visit the Canucks on Wednesday to start a three-game trip to Western Canada, while the Ducks are at the Islanders on Tuesday.

