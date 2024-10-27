Latin superstar Bad Bunny is supporting Harris for president

Bad Bunny is throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election by sharing a video of the Democratic presidential nominee to his more than 45 million followers on Instagram. Bad Bunny is one of the most famous artists of the moment. His support is a huge boost for the Harris campaign as it tries to maintain the demographic’s support. The 30-year-old Puerto Rican musician was the most streamed artist on Spotify in 2020, 2021, and 2022, and was only surpassed by Taylor Swift in 2023. The video shared by Bad Bunny on Instagram shows Harris saying “there’s so much at stake in this election for Puerto Rican voters and for Puerto Rico.”

