France’s president is visiting Morocco after his Western Sahara change brings a ‘new honeymoon’

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron arrives Monday in Morocco, where he is scheduled to meet with the North African kingdom’s leaders and discuss partnerships regarding trade, climate change and managing immigration. Macron is scheduled to meet with King Mohammed VI and Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch and address Morocco’s Parliament. His visit comes months after he changed France’s longstanding public position and backed Morocco’s autonomy plan for the disputed Western Sahara — a move that endeared the country to Morocco. Morocco is the top destination for French investment in Africa and France is Morocco’s top trade partner.

