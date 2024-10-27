Developers begin cutting trees in a Tokyo park that environmentalists want to protect

TOKYO (AP) — Tree-cutting has begun in the Jingu Gaien park district of central Tokyo, a flashpoint for more than a year between environmentalists and real estate interests. Developers led by real-estate Mitsui Fudosan have a 10-year, multi-billion-dollar plan to build three skyscrapers on the coveted land and raze a historical baseball stadium, replacing it with a new stadium. Protesters gathered Monday, asking why trees are being felled in a city that lacks green space and is seeing many parks handed over to commercial interests.

