Denis Bouanga, Cristian Olivera score as LAFC opens MLS playoffs with 2-1 victory over Whitecaps

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denis Bouanga scored on a penalty kick in the first half and Cristian Olivera scored early in the second to lead Western Conference regular-season champion Los Angeles FC to a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday night in a best-of-three first-round series for the MLS Cup.

LAFC took a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute on the PK goal by Bouanga. The reigning conference champs were awarded the kick after a foul was called on Vancouver defender Tristan Blackmon. It was the eighth postseason goal for Bouanga in his ninth career start. Bouanga scored 20 regular-season goals in each of the past two seasons.

LAFC grabbed a two-goal lead in the 57th minute when Olivera used assists from Mateusz Bogusz and defender Ryan Hollingshead to score his first playoff goal in his sixth postseason appearance — all starts. Bogusz notched his second career assist in his second start and sixth appearance in the playoffs. It was the second assist for Hollingshead in 20 career postseason appearances with 17 starts.

Vancouver avoided the shutout when Ryan Gauld scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Gauld had a hat trick for his first three career postseason goals in the Whitecaps’ 5-0 wildcard win over the Portland Timbers.

Hugo Lloris, in his first season in the league, finished with three saves in goal for LAFC.

Yohei Takaoka, who was coming off his first postseason shutout in the victory over the Timbers, totaled two saves in his fourth postseason start.

It marks the second straight postseason the two clubs have met in the first round. LAFC swept the Whitecaps last season with a 5-2 victory at home before winning 1-0 on the road. LAFC posted a 3-0 victory at home and a 2-1 win in Vancouver during the regular season.

The Whitecaps will host LAFC — aiming for its third straight appearance in the Cup Final — on Sunday.

