A colorful kite festival in South Africa raises awareness for mental health

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Enthusiasts have flown kites of all kinds at an annual festival in South Africa that raises awareness for mental health. The Cape Town International Kite Festival is celebrating its 30th year. It draws people from around the world, with participants traveling from the United States, Tunisia and elsewhere. October is mental health month in South Africa. The festival is a fundraiser for Cape Mental Health, an organization that offers largely free counseling to any who need it in the Cape Town area. Organizers says many people are still scarred from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially young people.

