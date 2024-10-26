NASA astronaut is released from the hospital after returning from space

NASA says an astronaut has been released from the hospital after returning from space. The unidentified NASA astronaut was briefly hospitalized for an unspecified medical issue Friday shortly after returning with three others from a nearly eight-month stay at the International Space Station. The crew of three Americans and one Russian were supposed to come back to Earth two months ago, but was delayed by Boeing’s Starliner astronaut capsule and stormy weather. The space station is now back to its normal crew size of seven after months of extra visitors.

