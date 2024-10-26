Jim Donovan, Cleveland Browns play-by-play announcer and TV sports anchor, dies of cancer at 68

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jim Donovan, the beloved radio play-by-play announcer for the Cleveland Browns and a TV sports fixture for more than four decades, died Saturday. He was 68. Donovan retired from his broadcast career earlier this year and stepped away from his game-day duties with the team this season while battling cancer. He had called Cleveland’s games since the team’s expansion rebirth in 1999. The team said Donovan died at home surrounded by family. Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said Donovan’s impact was “immeasurable as he touched the lives of our fans each and every Sunday with his love for the Browns and his brilliance at his craft.”

