Dodgers beat Yankees for 2-0 World Series lead but await word on severity of Shohei Ohtani’s left arm injury

Published 8:09 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers beat Yankees for 2-0 World Series lead but await word on severity of Shohei Ohtani’s left arm injury.

The Associated Press

