3 dead after light planes collided in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — Three men have died after two light planes collided midair and crashed into a forested area southwest of Sydney on Saturday. Australian police, fire and ambulance crews reached the two wreckage sites, located in a semirural bushland area about 55 miles southwest of Sydney, on foot. One plane had burst into flames on impact. Further details of the victims have not been disclosed. The cause of the crash will be investigated by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

