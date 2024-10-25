There’s a ton of Hollywood stars on and off Broadway these days. Here’s a game you can play

NEW YORK (AP) — There are so many Hollywood stars either on New York theater stages or on the way that you might want to level up your stargazing game. Why not play some bingo? Sure, Robert Downey Jr., Daniel Dae Kim, Jim Parsons and Katie Holmes are currently on Broadway, and George Clooney, Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal are on deck for spring. But if you really want to impress, why not connect the stars, like playing bingo with the stars of “Frasier”? Catch Bebe Neuwirth now in “Cabaret” on Broadway, Dan Butler in the off-Broadway play “Another Shot.” and then in a few months, see David Hyde Pierce in “The Pirates of Penzance.”

