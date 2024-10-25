Police veteran and Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison named interim Detroit police chief

DETROIT (AP) — Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison has been named interim Detroit police chief to replace Chief James White who is stepping down. Bettison spent 27 years with the police department and had been second in command to White — overseeing police-community relations and administrative functions — before moving to City Hall. Mayor Mike Duggan appointed Bettison deputy mayor. He said Friday that he expects Bettison to compete in a national search for the permanent police chief’s job. White earlier announced he was stepping down to take over as chief executive of Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network. Bettison was hired by the police department in 1994. He later was promoted to inspector, captain, commander and, in 2017, deputy chief.

