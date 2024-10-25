Nuns push back after GOP political activist casts doubt on their Pennsylvania voting registration

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A group of Pennsylvania nuns says a conservative political organizer posted “false and misleading information” about them by claiming no one lives at their home in Erie and making vague threats to consult his lawyers about them. The Benedictine Sisters of Erie put out a news release this week in response to the post by Cliff Maloney. He claimed someone working with him had knocked on the door of their monastery “and NO ONE lives there.” In fact, the nuns say 55 of them currently live there. Maloney’s group pays people to knock on doors in an effort to drive up Republican use of mail-in ballots. He didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.