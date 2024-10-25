Legal fight over Mississippi counting mail ballots after Election Day is revived

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal appeals court has revived a challenge to Mississippi’s practice of counting mailed absentee ballots that are postmarked by Election Day but received up to five days later. However, it appears unlikely that Friday’s ruling will affect the Nov. 5 election. The decision from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans sends the case back to a district judge who had dismissed lawsuits filed by Republican and Libertarian leaders. The judges said the ruling would not officially be returned to a lower court until seven days after the deadline for appealing their decision has passed — which is usually at least 14 days.

