Khatia Buniatishvili is a classical music superstar. Her new album honors Mozart — in her own way

NEW YORK (AP) — Khatia Buniatishvili has been one of the most well-known classical musicians for more than a decade. The French-Georgian pianist released her sixth album, “Mozart: Piano Concertos Nos. 20 & 23” with The Academy of St. Martin In The Fields chamber orchestra on Friday. Buniatishvili is among the artists helping to remove the elitist stigma often attached to the genre and attract millennial and Gen Z audiences. On her latest album, she decided to forgo a conductor, saying “I really wanted to do it in my way.”

