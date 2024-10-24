Rams activate WR Puka Nacua from injured reserve after a 5-game absence before they face Vikings

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have activated receiver Puka Nacua from injured reserve ahead of their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.

The Rams (2-4) are likely to wait until after pregame warmups to decide whether the record-setting receiver will join fellow injury returnee Cooper Kupp to play against Minnesota.

Nacua has missed Los Angeles’ past five games after spraining a ligament in his knee during the first half of a season-opening loss to Detroit last month.

Nacua made the Pro Bowl last year after his unprecedented rookie season. The fifth-round pick was the most productive rookie receiver in NFL history, catching 105 passes for 1,486 yards — both league records for rookies — and six touchdowns.

He also set NFL rookie records for the most catches in a game (15 against San Francisco) and yards receiving in a playoff game (181 against Detroit).

But Nacua was slowed in training camp by a knee injury this year. He caught four passes for 35 yards in the season opener against the Lions before aggravating the injury, and he went on injured reserve days later.

The Rams then lost Kupp to an ankle injury in Week 2, and coach Sean McVay’s team has struggled for offense without Matthew Stafford’s top two playmakers. Stafford has thrown only three touchdown passes this season, and just two in the past five games.

The Rams put linebacker Troy Reeder on injured reserve to make room for Nacua. Reeder, who starts and sometimes calls the defensive signals for Los Angeles, has a hamstring injury.

Kupp is expected to play against the Vikings after missing four games. The Super Bowl 56 MVP is also the target of numerous trade rumors.

