One taken to hospital after crashing into Yuma home

Yuma Fire Department
Published 2:04 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A vehicle crashed into a home Wednesday night, according to the Yuma Fire Department (YFD).

Firefighters responded to a call at around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, leading them to the area of 1st Avenue.

A car crashed into an occupied home, but no injuries to the homeowners were reported, says YFD. Three adults and one pet were in the home.

Red Cross was also dispatched to the area but the family was not displaced.

The driver was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

