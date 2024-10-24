More than 40 dogs killed in fire at rescue group’s kennels in New York

CANTON, N.Y. (AP) — More than 40 dogs have been killed in a fire that swept through a rescue organization’s kennels in northern New York. Fire officials say the blaze at the No Dogs Left Behind building in Canton was reported at about 1 a.m. Thursday by a person who saw the flames while passing by the property. Authorities say the flames overran the structure and killed the animals before firefighters could save them. No Dogs Left Behind said its members were heartbroken. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear and was under investigation. No firefighters or other people were injured.

