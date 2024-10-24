Harris leaning on some of the biggest names in Democratic politics to close out campaign

Washington (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is enlisting some of her most high-profile surrogates in the closing days of the campaign, hoping those names will help energize her supporters to vote early in the 2024 election. On Thursday, Harris will headline a Georgia rally that will include a performance from Bruce Springsteen and an appearance from former President Barack Obama. On Friday, Harris travels to Texas for a Houston rally with Beyoncé, according to three people familiar with the matter. Beyoncé is a native of the Texas city and one of the world’s best-known artists. Her 2016 song “Freedom” has become Harris’ campaign anthem.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.