12 Colorado mail ballots were stolen and filled out. 3 of them were counted

Colorado officials say at least 12 mailed ballots were stolen in a rural county and then sent in with fraudulent votes. The secretary of state says the issue was discovered during the signature verification process, and eight ballots were stopped at that point. Three slipped past county election officials and were counted in next month’s general election. A fourth ballot that passed signature verification was caught because someone who had not voted received a notification that their ballot had been accepted. The fraudulent voting occurred in the same county where former elections clerk Tina Peters was recently sentenced to prison for a data breach scheme spawned from false claims about voter machine fraud in the 2020 election.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.