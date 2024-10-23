UK regulator approves second Alzheimer’s drug in months but government won’t pay for it

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s drug regulator approved the Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla on Wednesday, but the government won’t be paying for it after an independent watchdog agency said the treatment isn’t worth the cost to taxpayers. It is the second Alzheimer’s drug to receive such a mixed reception within months. In August, the U.K. regulator authorized Leqembi while the same watchdog agency issued draft guidance recommending against its purchase for the National Health Service. Alzheimer’s experts called the decision “disheartening” but said ongoing research would likely bring safer and more effective drugs in the coming years.

