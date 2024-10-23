Turkish minister says an attack on aerospace company left a number of people dead

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister says an attack on the premises of the Turkish aerospace and defense company TUSAS has left a number of people dead or injured. Ali Yerlikaya did not provide further details on the attack Wednesday on Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.. The company is located in the outskirts of the capital, Ankara. HaberTurk television said the explosion may have been caused by a suicide bomber. Media reports said an explosion followed by gunfire was heard at the complex. Security forces, ambulances and firefighters were dispatched to the site.

