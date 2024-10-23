Trump wanted generals like Hitler’s and said Nazi leader ‘did some good things,’ John Kelly claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s longest-serving White House chief of staff is warning that the Republican presidential nominee meets the definition of a fascist. John Kelly also says that while in office, Trump suggested that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler “did some good things.” Kelly has long been critical of Trump and previously accused him of calling veterans killed in combat “suckers and losers.” His new comments come two weeks before Election Day, as Trump seeks a second term vowing to dramatically expand his use of the military and suggesting he would use force to go after Americans he considers “enemies from within.”

