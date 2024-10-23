Tropical storm battering Philippines leaves at least 23 people dead in flooding and landslides

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Widespread flooding and landslides set off by a tropical storm in the northeastern Philippines left at least 23 people dead, swept away cars and prompted authorities to scramble for motorboats to rescue trapped villagers, some on roofs. The government shut down schools and offices — except those urgently needed for disaster response — for the second day on Thursday on the entire main island of Luzon to protect millions of people. Tropical Storm Trami slammed into the northeastern province of Isabela after midnight. The toll was expected to rise as isolated villages report damage.

