Tesla posts surprise $2.17 billion third-quarter profit, up 17.3% from a year ago

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla’s third-quarter net income rose 17.3% compared with a year ago as its electric vehicle sales rose.

The Austin, Texas, company said Wednesday that it made $2.17 billion from July through September, more than the $1.85 billion profit it posted in the same period of 2023.

The profit came despite price cuts and low-interest financing that helped boost sales of the company’s aging vehicle lineup. It was the company’s first year-over-year quarterly profit increase of 2024.

Revenue in the quarter rose 7.8% to $25.18 billion, falling short of Wall Street analysts who estimated it at $25.47 billion, according to FactSet. Excluding one time items, Tesla made 72 cents per share, beating analyst expectations of 59 cents.

Earlier this month Tesla said it sold 462,890 vehicles from July through September, up 6.4% from a year ago and the first quarterly increase of 2024. The sales numbers were better than analysts had expected.