New York City doesn’t require hotels to be licensed. That’s likely changing soon

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City doesn’t require a license to run a hotel, but that’s likely changing soon. City lawmakers passed legislation Wednesday that would require hotels to obtain a license. The mayor just needs to sign the bill. His office says he supports it. Hotels already have to comply with health and building regulations. But to obtain and keep their license, the city’s 700 hotels would have to meet baseline rules. They’d have to staff front desk and security positions, offer daily cleaning service, and no longer be allowed to subcontract core staff.

