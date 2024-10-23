Malaysia charges 22 members of an Islamic business group, including its CEO, for organized crime

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Twenty-two members of an Islamic business group, including its CEO, have been charged for being part of an organized crime group after hundreds of children believed to have been sexually abused were rescued from welfare homes linked to the group. Nasiruddin Mohamad Ali, CEO of Global Ikhwan Services and Business, was among dozens detained as police investigations widened to include human trafficking and money laundering. Islamic authorities are also investigating GISB for deviant teachings linked to the banned Islamic cult Al Arqam. Nasiruddin, his wife and a son of the late Al Arqam founder were among those charged Wednesday. A defense lawyer said the suspects will fight the accusations in court.

