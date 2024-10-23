Lawsuits claim dozens of children were sexually abused inside Pennsylvania juvenile facilities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A set of newly filed lawsuits by people who claim they were sexually abused inside Pennsylvania juvenile detention and treatment facilities makes more than 200 people who have launched such cases since May. A law firm said Wednesday it filed claims on behalf of more than 60 people. They’re alleging government-run and private facilities didn’t protect them when they were children. Lawsuits were filed in federal and county courthouses in Pennsylvania. The latest cases make allegations that date from more than two decades ago until last year.

