Hurricane Kristy strengthens into a Category 2 storm in the Pacific Ocean

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Kristy has strengthened into a Category 2 storm in the Pacific Ocean and is expected to remain away from land as it quickly grows more powerful. The Miami-based National Hurricane Center says Wednesday the storm is 595 miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico and is moving west at 20 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph and was expected to rapidly intensify into a Category 3 storm. The storm was expected to continue moving over open waters without threatening land. There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

