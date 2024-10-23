Harris hits a Philadelphia deli famous for being a political hotspot ahead of townhall

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has popped into Philadelphia’s Famous 4th Street Deli — a longtime haven for elected officials where the politics is probably more famous than the pastrami and other lunchtime staples. She is in town to film a CNN town hall, but first hit the homey deli known for extra-large sandwiches. Famous 4th Street opened in 1923. It was packed with what Harris called “super volunteers.” When one man cried, “We’re gonna win,” Harris responded, “We are.” Later she was a touch more superstitious while addressing the larger crowd, declaring, “Knock wood, God willing, we are going to win.”

