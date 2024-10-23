Georgia citizenship audit finds few noncitizens on voter rolls

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top elections official says a check of voter rolls found that 20 of the 8.2 million people registered to vote in the state are not U.S. citizens. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said during a news conference Wednesday that voter registrations for those people had been canceled and that they will be referred to local prosecutors for potential criminal charges. His office said none of those people has cast a ballot in November’s general election. But an investigation into whether they had voted in past elections was ongoing. Additionally, there are 156 people whose citizenship status requires additional investigation and his office has opened case files for those individuals.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.