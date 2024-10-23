Four memorable moments from Kamala Harris’ CNN town hall

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris went to a Philadelphia suburb for a CNN town hall to take questions from undecided voters. The event Wednesday night was arranged after Donald Trump declined to participate in a second debate with her. Harris left no doubt that she believes Trump is a fascist and she widened her break with President Joe Biden. Her answers to those questions were among the most memorable moments from the town hall, which comes less than two weeks before the Election Day.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.