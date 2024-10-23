Financial cooperation and BRICS expansion are on the table as Putin hosts Global South leaders

KAZAN, Russia (AP) — Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is hosting China’s Xi Jinping, India’s Narendra Modi and other world leaders at a summit of the BRICS bloc of developing economies, part of Kremlin efforts to challenge Western global clout. The three-day meeting in the city of Kazan attended by 36 countries showcases the failure of the U.S.-led efforts to isolate Russia over its actions in Ukraine. The Kremlin has touted the summit as “the largest foreign policy event ever held” by Russia. The alliance that initially included Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa has expanded to embrace Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Turkey, Azerbaijan and Malaysia have formally applied to become members, and several others have expressed interest in joining.

