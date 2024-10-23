Carbon removal industry calls on U.S. government for regulation in new industry report

The nascent industry for removing carbon dioxide directly from the air is calling on the U.S. government to adopt standards and regulations to boost confidence in the business. On Wednesday the Carbon Removal Alliance also recommended ways to improve monitoring, reporting and verification. The carbon dioxide removal industry is receiving billions of dollars in federal support, but so far is unregulated. Businesses often resist regulation but sometimes they seek it to level the playing field or increase public confidence. Some scientists say carbon removal is needed to reduce greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Others say the practice permits the oil and gas industry to keep releasing planet-warming carbon dioxide.

