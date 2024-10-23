By moving to podcasts, Harris and Trump are turning away from legacy media to spread their messages

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump bypassed “60 Minutes,” but he’s sat down with the bros on various popular podcasts. Kamala Harris has similarly appeared on podcasts like “Call Her Daddy” and “All the Smoke.” Meanwhile, NPR, The New York Times, PBS and The Washington Post have all come up empty in their efforts to get in-depth interviews with the presidential candidates. The shortened general election campaign has led to intriguing changes in how the candidates deal with media, in many case sidelining the traditional giants to seek outlets where they can target specific audiences. The growing world of podcasts are offering plenty of opportunities.

