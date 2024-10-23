A strike by Greek teachers triggers a broader labor dispute

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Striking Greek public school teachers have marched in protest through central Athens as tensions grow between labor organizations and the center-right government over workers’ rights. The 24-hour strike was called by Greece’s civil servants’ union, taking over from teaching unions after the government tried to block the action in court. Labor unions are continuing to protest for the restoration of rights that were significantly rolled back during successive international bailouts between 2010 and 2018. The austerity measures implemented as a condition for the rescue loans included severe cuts to public spending, tax increases, and labor reforms that included a weakening of collective bargaining rules.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.