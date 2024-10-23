A Brazilian artist uses ash and mud for a massive Sao Paulo mural lamenting climate disasters

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian artist Mundano is presenting a massive street mural in Sao Paulo that uses ash from wildfires and mud from floods to highlight extreme weather events wreaking devastation in the country. Over 30 meters high and 48 meters wide, the mural depicts deforestation and severe drought in the Amazon rainforest with its parched brown earth and gray tree stumps. It features Indigenous activist Alessandra Korap wearing a crown of flowers and holding a sign that says: “Stop the destruction #keepyourpromise.” Mundano says it’s a call to the US-based soy giant Cargill. Soy farming is one of the biggest drivers of deforestation in the Amazon.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.