LONDON (AP) — Three people have been found dead and four others are hospitalized after an incident at a care home in southern England. Dorset Police say the deaths are “unexplained” and they are investigating. Police say the home has been evacuated and there is no wider risk. A gas company says it was called to the Gainsborough Care Home in Swanage and was waiting to enter the building to make safety checks.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.