Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says only a US green light on a NATO invitation will sway a reluctant Germany

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president is hoping allies will take a more positive stance on his so-called victory plan after the U.S. election, but concedes that its key demand — an invitation to join NATO — is not welcome by some key Western partners, in particular Germany. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said France, Britain and Italy have shown signs of support, but Germany has reservations, and he believes only a U.S. green light will convince Berlin to accept the idea. He said many significant issues will hinge on decisions taken following the fraught election period.

