Tunisia’s president is inaugurated for a second term following a crackdown on his opponents

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian President Kais Saied has been inaugurated for a second term, following a monthslong crackdown and string of arrests against his political opponents. Weeks after winning reelection with a 90.7% share of the vote, the 66-year-old former law professor in his inauguration speech Monday called for a “cultural revolution” to combat unemployment, fight terrorism and root out corruption. Saied’s Oct. 7 re-election came after a turbulent first term during which he suspended the country’s parliament, rewrote its post-Arab Spring constitution and jailed dozens of his critics in politics, media, business and civil society.

