North Carolina county surrounding Asheville overcounted Helene deaths by as many as 30, sheriff says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s office statement and data from the state shows that the North Carolina county that is home to Asheville overcounted deaths caused by Helene by as many as 30. That statement on Tuesday significantly reduces the death toll from the historic storm. Buncombe County officials, who previously reported 72 deaths, are now deferring to a state tally of 42 deaths for the county. The county’s number dates back to an Oct. 3 news release and briefing by Sheriff Quentin Miller. But state officials, relying on reviews by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh, have consistently reported a number lower than that for the county.

