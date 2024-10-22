IMF’s economic view: A brighter outlook for US but still-tepid global growth

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund has upgraded its economic outlook for the United States this year, while lowering its expectations for growth in Europe and China. It left its forecast for global growth unchanged at a relatively lackluster 3.2% for 2024. The IMF expects the U.S. economy — the world’s largest — to expand 2.8% this year, down slightly from 2.9% in 2023 but an improvement on the 2.6% it had forecast for 2024 back in July. Growth in the United States has been led by strong consumer spending, fueled by healthy gains in inflation-adjusted wages. Next year, though, the IMF expects the U.S. economy to decelerate to 2.2% growth.

