Hospitals’ IV fluid shortage may impact surgeries for weeks
AP Health Writer
Surgery schedules around the country may be washed out for several more weeks while a crucial IV and sterile fluids factory remains closed after a hurricane-related shutdown. Health systems are preserving supplies of IV fluids for emergencies. Patients who have elective surgeries planned in the fall and early winter months may have to reschedule. The federal government and medical suppliers have taken several steps to help ease the crunch created when Hurricane Helene forced Baxter International to close its IV fluid plant in North Carolina plant last month.