Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with bone marrow cancer

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with bone marrow cancer.

Weinstein, who was recently indicted on even more sexual misconduct charges, has chronic myeloid leukemia and is currently getting treatment while in prison at Rikers Island in New York.

Health issues have not been uncommon for Weinstein in September he had to have emergency heart surgery and in July, he was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 and double pneumonia.

Weinstein who was serving a 23-year sentence, saw his New York conviction overturned earlier this year, but did not walk free becuase he was convicted in 2022 of rape in Los Angeles, and sentenced to 16 years in prison.