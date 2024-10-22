Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Supreme Court has rejected an attempt by national and state Republicans to immediately reinstate recently passed election rules that a judge had ruled were invalid. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox last week ruled that the State Election Board didn’t have the authority to adopt the new rules. He declared them “illegal, unconstitutional and void.” The Republican National Committee and the Georgia Republican Party had appealed that ruling to Georgia’s highest court. They asked that it be handled in an expedited manner and for the rules to be reinstated while the appeal was pending. The Supreme Court declined the request for expedited handling. And it declined to put Cox’s order on hold.

