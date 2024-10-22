Former Abercrombie & Fitch chief Mike Jeffries arrested on federal sex trafficking charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A spokesperson for federal prosecutors says former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Michael Jeffries, his romantic partner and a third man have been arrested on sex trafficking and interstate prostitution charges. Details of the charges weren’t immediately available Tuesday. They follow allegations from young people who say Jeffries lured them with promises of modeling work and pressed them into sex acts. Jeffries’ attorney says he will respond in detail in court after the indictment is unsealed. There’s no immediate information on attorneys for Jeffries’ partner, Matthew Smith, or co-defendant James Jacobson. Jeffries and Smith were arrested in Florida. Jacobson was arrested in Wisconsin.

