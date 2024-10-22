Federal judge dismisses RNC lawsuit over Michigan voter records

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge in Michigan has dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Republican National Committee that accused the Secretary of State of failing to maintain accurate voter registration records. U.S. District Judge Jane Beckering says Tuesday that Republicans did not supply evidence and lacked legal standing in their challenge. The lawsuit is part of a broader effort by Republicans and allies, including the RNC, to raise questions about the integrity of the U.S. election. Various legal challenges have targeted aspects of the voting process in key battleground states including large voter registration records.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.